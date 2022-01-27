Tanzania's Kili Paul grooves to West Bengal peanut seller's catchy tune - WATCH viral video

Bollywood film songs have over time influenced people to make their own videos and go viral on the internet, but this latest viral song comes from the state of West Bengal from a peanut seller.

The man who created the song 'Badam Badam Kacha Badam' goes by the name of Bhuban Badyakar. He was trying to sell his peanut stock and make a daily wage through this song. However, since the song was catchy, it was shared by a large number of people on the internet and went viral soon on various other social networking platforms.

Two days ago, Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul was also seen grooving to the viral song. He was also recently seen dancing to the south star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun's popular track 'Oo Antava' from the recent hit 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

In the video, he is seen wearing traditional Masai clothes and dancing to Kacha badam. He captioned the video, "Kacha badam, my cameraman was terrible today hope u like it anyway."

This video too went viral and has garnered over 345,654 likes and counting. People are loving his style and love for dancing.

For the unversed, Kili Paul claimed his shot to fame after lip-syncing to the song, 'Raataan Lambiyan' with his sister Neema Paul that had drawn reactions from stars like Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Notably, Kili Paul has 1.5 million Instagram followers and loves making videos on viral and Bollywood songs.