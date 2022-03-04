Sweet Revenge! Man tricks Turkish ice cream vendor; netizens call it 'Uno Reverse' - WATCH viral video

We have seen many videos of Turkish ice cream vendors performing various tricks on their customers but this new video will surprise you because here the customer is the one who pulls a trick on the Turkish ice-cream vendor.

Turkish ice cream vendors often play tricks on their customers and it's all in good humour but certain customers often tend to get upset over this. The same took place in this latest viral video but you'll notice how the tables have turned here.

Take a look at the video:

Usually, the ice cream vendors act as if they handing over the cone of ice cream to the customers but instead just hand them the cone - this goes on. for a while until the vendor actually hands over the ice cream. However, in this video, when the vendor hands the customer a cone instead of the ice cream, the customer starts to eat the cone. Hoping to trick the customer again, the vendor performs the trick once again but the customer eats the cone again. Finally, the ice cream vendor gets frustrated and gives the customer his ice cream.

The video was shared on Instagram by @wanderzoneofficial and was uploaded originally by @mohamednagia1. The video has over 7,464,040 likes and counting.

Netizens are loving this sweet little revenge on the sweet little vendor and many are calling it 'Uno reverse' and 'Positive Money Trade'.