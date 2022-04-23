‘Students will watch pornography films together’: US College introduces ‘Film 2000 Porn’ course

Representational image

Pornographic videos are viewed worldwide, which has made the porn film industry a billion-dollar business over the years. Though watching porn is considered taboo in many countries, this college in the United States is now offering a course on it!

Yes, you heard that right! A college in the US is now going viral for offering a course on porn films, where students will “watch pornography films together”. A screenshot from the college website shows that the off-beat course is called ‘Film 2000 Porn.’

Earlier, it was being reported that the pornography course offered by a private college in Utah was being removed from the curriculum, but US media confirmed that despite the controversy, the course is still being offered by the university.

A screenshot of the description of the course was shared on social media, which later went viral. The course was described as students “watching pornography films together”. This course is being adopted for the academic session 2022-23.

The description of the course, on social media, is as follows –

“Hardcore pornography is as American as apple pie and more popular than Sunday night football. Our approach to this billion-dollar industry is as both a cultural phenomenon that reflects and reinforces sexual inequalities (but holds the potential to challenge sexual and gender norms) and as an art form that requires serious contemplation. We will watch pornographic films together and discuss the sexualisation of race, class, and gender as an experimental, radical art form."

While speaking to Fox News, a spokesperson of the college said that the university often offers such courses to provide the students with an opportunity to learn about social issues. “Descriptions of these courses, while alarming to some readers, help students decide if they wish to engage in a serious investigation of controversial subjects," Fox News quoted him as saying.

USA Today said that the college has offered this course several times in the past, but was discontinued due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This pornography course has been revived for the batch of 2022-23.

