‘Spread love not war’: Ukrainian soldier proposes to girlfriend in heartwarming viral video – WATCH

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started, many heartbreaking and tear-jerking visuals have emerged from the war-torn country, mostly showing how citizens power through the dangerous and deteriorating conditions in the country.

Though most of the videos and photos emerging from Ukraine show the devastations and heartbreak caused by war, a recent viral video from the country will surely warm your heart, making you believe that love is stronger than any war.

The clip, which is doing rounds on social media, shows a Ukrainian soldier going down on one knee and proposing to his girlfriend after stopping her at a checkpoint, while the nation remains at war with Russia. The viral video was uploaded on Twitter on March 7.

Kinda hard to beat this proposal: pic.twitter.com/pwNc1sC8Zf — kendis (@kendisgibson) March 7, 2022

The video shows Ukrainian soldiers stopping a car to search the passengers for documents and verification. While the passengers stood with their hands on top of the car, one of the Ukrainian soldiers knelt down behind his girlfriend and extended his arm in front of her while holding a ring.

The girl was left visibly shocked as she screamed out with joy after realizing what was happening. The soldier then placed the ring on her finger. The couple embraced and kissed while their friends cheered and recorded this special moment.

The video was shared on Twitter by CBS Miami anchor Kendis Gibson, along with the caption, “Kinda hard to beat this proposal.” The video now has over 1.2 million views on social media, with many comments from netizens showering the couple with good wishes.

One Twitter user commented, “Spread love, not war. A heartwarming scene in the midst of a war.” Other social media users wished the couple well during these trying times in their country.