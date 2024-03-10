Son surprises parents with 1st international trip, their priceless reaction is now a viral video, watch

Instagram user Vivek Wagh surprised his parents with their first international trip to Singapore, disguised as a trip to Jaipur.

In a heartwarming twist of events, Instagram user Vivek Wagh orchestrated an unforgettable experience for his parents, turning what they thought was a trip to Jaipur into their first international adventure.

On March 6, Vivek shared a touching video on his Instagram account, capturing the sheer joy of the surprise. Initially, his parents, brimming with excitement, believed they were embarking on a journey to Jaipur. Little did they know that Vivek had a more exotic destination up his sleeve.

In a clever move, Vivek handed his parents their passports and urged them to check the designated destination. The video showcased the moment of realization as his mother beamed with happiness upon discovering they were headed to Singapore, while his father's confusion quickly transformed into pure delight.

Vivek's caption for the post read, "Had told them it's a trip to Jaipur. Aai Baba's (Mom, dad) first international trip."

Since its online debut, the post has garnered overwhelming support, amassing over 3 lakh views and drawing admiration from social media users, including notable celebrities and brands.

Popular content creators 'Abhi&Niyu' described the post as "wholesome," while actor Jai Bhanushali commended Vivek, dubbing him the "proud son" of his parents. Even prominent brands like Disney+ Hotstar and Vistara joined in, expressing their appreciation for Vivek's thoughtful gesture towards his parents' dream international getaway.