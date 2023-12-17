Headlines

Ritika Sajdeh's first reaction to Rohit Sharma's removal as Mumbai Indians captain sparks rumours; Check viral post

Her first reaction came in response to a post from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians' arch rivals, who paid tribute to Rohit Sharma's decade-long captaincy. CSK's post read, "2013 - 2023: A decade of spirited challenge! Much respect, Rohit!"

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

Mumbai Indians announced the end of Rohit Sharma's captaincy era, spanning 11 seasons, by replacing him with Hardik Pandya, who returned to the franchise from Gujarat Titans. While responding to it, Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma's wife, took to social media to share her feelings. 

Her first reaction came in response to a post from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians' arch rivals, who paid tribute to Rohit Sharma's decade-long captaincy. CSK's post read, "2013 - 2023: A decade of spirited challenge! Much respect, Rohit!" Ritika responded with a yellow heart emoji, a colour linked to Chennai Super Kings. This has sparked speculation about Rohit joining the Chennai franchise. 

While Mumbai Indians bid an emotional farewell to Rohit Sharma on their official social media platforms. The post underlined Rohit's leadership journey, recognizing the six trophies and a decade of unflinching determination. The franchise showed gratitude for his excellent leadership since 2013.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, celebrated Rohit Sharma's captaincy legacy, in a tribute video which showcased major milestones from his tenure, emphasizing the spirited challenges faced by the Mumbai Indians.

Further, reports suggest that Hardik Pandya before rejoining the franchise proposed this condition, and Rohit Sharma, was aware of the development and agreed with it.

