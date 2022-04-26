Red Bull ‘plane swap’ stunt ends in a crash, video goes viral

Screengrab from the viral video

In the first of its kind stunt, two men tried to ‘plane swap’ in mid-air. However, the attempt was unsuccessful after one of the two aircraft involved spiralled out of control and crashed.

The Red Bull-sponsored stunt took place at an undisclosed location in Arizona, US on Sunday. Both the skydivers, cousins Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington, who were part of the Red Bull Air Force Aviation crew, were safe and no injuries were reported.

READ | Netizens react with funny memes after Elon Musk buys Twitter

The duo were trying to jump into each other's planes while in mid-air - leaving both aircrafts unmanned.

Describing the stunt on their website, Red Bull said, “On Sunday, April 24th, Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington will go down in history as the first pilots to take off in one aircraft and land in another after sending their airplanes into a nosedive and jumping out of them!”

Watch the viral video here:

This RedBull PlaneSwap in Arizona was crazy Didn't go as planned but luckily everyone is alright pic.twitter.com/f9cpRclYtT April 25, 2022

According to reports, the pilots jumped out at 12,100 feet in the air. While Aikins was able to successfully get into his cousin’s plane, Farrington could not make it to the other aircraft. However, he was able to deploy his parachute and landed safely.

READ | 560 disasters globally every year by 2030, says UN report