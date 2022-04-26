Did the US plan to nuke the moon? Declassified documents shed light

(Image Source: Reuters/Representative)

In some startling revelations on US Moon Mission, some intelligence documents suggest that America's plan was to conduct a nuclear explosion on the moon. Under the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), the now-defunct body, the US spent a lot on this mission, but did not get the expected success.

The Sun reported on the documents from the US government's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP). The documents show that US was planning to test advanced technology on the Moon, including visibility cloaks, and antigravity devices, traversable Tunneling on the Moon was involved by making wormholes and nuclear explosions.

However, now AATIP is inactive and this organisation is not functioning. As per reports, none of these technologies were carried forward. AATIP was a secretive organisation that came into the public domain after its former director resigned from the Pentagon. The agency was funded by the US Defense Intelligence Agency.

The documents obtained by Vice, under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), similar to Right to Information (RTI) in India, include scientific research, contracts, presentations, briefings, and memos related to the program along with documents written for or by former Senator Harry Reid, who, according to Vice, was responsible for the creation of the program.

Why did it want nuclear explosion?

According to the 1600-page document, the United States wanted to dig in the core of the moon. The reason for this was the discovery of a metal as strong as steel, but 100,000 times lighter than that. Which could be used to build spacecraft.

Scientists associated with the mission had plans to build a tunnel through the lunar crust and mantle with thermonuclear explosives to reach the moon's core. However, this plan could not be fully implemented.

The US government and NASA are pushing for a return to the lunar surface nearly half a century after the Apollo missions were shut down. In such a situation, it is imperative to raise questions about this new disclosure. The most discussed may be whether there was really a plan to tunnel the Moon using nuclear explosions.