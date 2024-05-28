Who is Mehzabeen Coatwala? Munawar Faruqui’s rumoured 2nd wife, makeup artist, Dhanashree’s…

Here's all you need to know about Munawar Faruqui's second wife Mehzabeen Coatwala.

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is again grabbing headlines since the reports of his second marriage is doing rounds on social media. The wedding ceremony took place around 10 to 12 days ago and was an intimate gathering attended by his closest family and friends. According to reports, Munawar Faruqui tied the knot with Mehzabeen Coatwala, a popular celebrity makeup artist, in an intimate, private nikaah on May 26. Here's all you need to know about his second wife.

Who is Mehzabeen Coatwala?

Mehzabeen Coatwala is a well-known name in the beauty and entertainment industry. She is known for her skills as a celebrity makeup artist and has worked with many prominent personalities. One of her notable clients is Dhanashree Verma, who she worked with during her participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Not only this, she has also enhanched the looks of television actress Srishty Rode with her make-up skills.

According to a report in Times of India, Mehzabeem Coatwala is a divorcee who has a 10-year-old daughter from her first marriage. Munawar Faruqui also has a son from his first marriage, named Mikael and thus this makes it the second marriage for both Munawar and Mehzabeen.

Munawar Faruqui, Mehzabeen love story

Sources told Times of India that Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen first met during a professional engagement and though the first meeting was for business purpose, it soon blossomed into romance. The couple's shared experiences and mutual understanding paved the way for a deep and meaningful connection, ultimately leading to their marriage.

The wedding was held at ITC Maratha in Mumbai, was kept private, and Munawar has not shared any pictures, wishing to maintain discretion. According to reports, Hina Khan also attended their marriage and the couple has scheduled a grand reception set to take place today at the prestigious ITC Grand Central, marking the couple's first public appearance.

