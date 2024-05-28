Meet woman, one of youngest CEOs in India, who runs company worth Rs 101406 crore, her business is...

Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss MF and a judge on Shark Tank India, talked candidly about her approach to asset allocation, her ideal savings rate, her portfolio's performance over the previous year

In an interview with a journalist from Mint, Radhika Gupta, the CEO of Edelweiss MF and a judge on Shark Tank India, talked candidly about her approach to asset allocation, her ideal savings rate, her portfolio's performance over the previous year, and other topics. She also revealed an intriguing fact: her son's portfolio, who is two years old, had done better than her own.

When the reporter asked Gupta about the performance of her portfolio in the previous year, she replied that it increased by 35%, slightly less than the 38% increase in benchmark indices. “I had a balanced fund exposure and international, which hasn’t done well, but I also had mid and small caps, so they were balancing out. Obviously, I know that 35% looks like a great number in absolute, but it’s not something that is sustainable you have. Good years you have, bad years you have, and the equity markets on average give you 12 to 15%, so these numbers last year are, of course, an aberration,” asserted Gupta.

Her son's portfolio did better than hers, she continued,“his portfolio is up by 45% in the last year.” She added, “It makes sense actually because he has a really long time horizon, and so he is risk appetite or the risk appetite that we have given is significantly higher than us.”

Gupta clarified that he has an Aadhar card, a PAN card, and a bank account, and that his son's investments are in his name. In addition, he had to pay income tax the previous year.

Being the sole female CEO in the Indian mutual fund industry is just one of the many honours that Gupta has received. She is a well-known financial and investment specialist whose mother was an Indian diplomat stationed in Pakistan. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in the United States, she began working for McKinsey & Company. As one of the company's youngest CEOs, she joined Edelweiss in 2017 and helped drive its AUM up from Rs 101406 crore to almost Rs 80,000 crore.







