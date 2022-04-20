Asteroid impact: Here's why our Moon has two faces, mystery solved

(Image Source: Reuters/Representational)

Moon is the nearest celestial body to the Earth. It has been studied for centuries, but even today many of its mysteries remain unsolved. One of these is the separation between the two sides of the Moon, one of which is always towards the Earth and the other is always backwards.

A new study has revealed why these two parts of the Moon are so different. Behind this mystery is the collision with the Moon 4.3 billion years ago when an old asteroid collided with it (Asteroid Impact on Moon). Researchers have extracted detailed information about this collision.

The confrontation changed the face

The study states that the collision was so massive that it changed the appearance of the Moon, which disturbed the balance of the two halves of the Moon, where the front, which is always visible from Earth, was exposed to the depths of ancient lava flows. The remnants of color spread, the same side of the moon is full of craters and there are no visible remnants of lava flows in large quantities.

Second largest collision in the solar system

In the study published in the journal Science Advances, scientists have explained why there is such a geographical difference between the two parts of the Moon. Billions of years ago this collision occurred on the South Pole-Aitken (SPA) basin of the Moon's South Pole.

The effect of this huge collision had reached the mantle of the Moon. This collision is considered to be the second largest collision in the solar system.

Bubbles and matter

This collision is considered to be the second largest collision in the solar system. Due to this, a huge plume of heat was also born which affected even the interior of the Moon. Researchers say that a variety of substances were released in this balloon, including rare and hot-producing substances of the Earth, which spread to the front of the Moon.

Impact of collision on moon

Due to the amount of these hot elements, there were volcanic events in the front part of the moon. Because of these, the surface of the part of the Moon visible from Earth looks like this. Matt Jones, lead author of this study and PhD candidate at Brown University said, "We know that a large collision like SPA would have generated a lot of heat. The question was, what would be its effect on the Moon."

Internal impact

The team, led by researchers from Brown University, included scientists from Purdue University, Stanford University and NASA's JPL. Researchers used computer simulations to find out what changes in the convection of the Moon's interior may have been caused by the giant collision. They found that due to this collision there was a change in the mantle which had an effect only on the side towards the Earth.

(With Agency Inputs)