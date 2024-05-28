Sharmin Segal slammed again for calling Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari 'school girl': 'She does not know...'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal was first trolled for her poor performance in Heeramandi and is now being slammed for her disrespectful behaviour towards her co-stars in old promotional videos.

Sharmin Segal, niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has once again been slammed for her attitude towards her Heeramandi co-stars. As the series dropped on Netflix on May 1, Sharmin's performance was severely criticised. Since then, netizens have been sharing some of the videos from the promotional interviews and pointing out how the actress has been disrespectful towards other actors.

Another such video has found its way to the Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip. In the clip, the Malaal actress can be seen calling Aditi Rao Hydari a 'school girl' for her punctuality. Her sarcastic tone has miffed the netizens. Sharmin can be heard saying, "Aditi is a good school girl, please understand that. Teacher will say you have to submit your home work at this time and Aditi will do exactly that and not one more word than the word count limit. That is Aditi for you. So, according to her everyone is late and she is on time."

Calling Sharmin out for her attitude, one Reddit user wrote, "She does not know how to speak gracefully and lacks social cues", while another added, "If only she acted innocent in the interviews, people would have defended her. But no, she had to act like 'I am the main lead, y'all listen to me', and people are trolling her relentlessly for that. I felt bad for her first, but I don't care anymore. I think people shouldn't even discuss her, just ignore her." "Sharmin, darling, you're digging the grave of your career right in front of everyone, which I don't think is a bad thing because we don't want to see you on screens but atleast have some self awareness", read another comment.

Apart from Sharmin Segal and Aditi Rao Hydari, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. The show also stars Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, and Farida Jalal among others in key roles.

