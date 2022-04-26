Netizens react with funny memes after Elon Musk buys Twitter

Soon after Tesla CEO Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion cash, a wave of reactions on social media emerged. Twitter will be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction.
This transaction will shift control of the microblogging site populated by millions of users.
Here’s how netizens shared their views about Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.
Pretty Much sums up the whole situation at Twitter HQ ElonMusk ElonMuskBuyTwitter ELON ParagAgrawal Twitter TwitterTakeover @elonmusk @BoredElonMusk @paraga @Twitter @TwitterSupport @TwitterSupport pic.twitter.com/5BS5OnUmbs — Krishna (@Krishna57915700) April 25, 2022
Elon Musk on Twitter Purchase twittersold TwitterTakeover Memes pic.twitter.com/ZQVByQ5n9m — Shaina Gulati (@shainagbedi) April 26, 2022
ElonMusk tweeting after purchasing Twitter TwitterTakeover ElonMuskBuyTwitter ParagAgrawal pic.twitter.com/Iuj6Isphml— Anurag ETH (@anuragalive1) April 25, 2022
twittersold Costs Musk 44 billion to feed his God complex. pic.twitter.com/nt2MKzBzYA — Cyan (@CyanNova2) April 25, 2022
WHO DID THIS pic.twitter.com/M7mIOr1hLm — Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) April 25, 2022
What do you do for living.
Elon Musk ElonMuskBuyTwitter twittersold pic.twitter.com/WraNeNICXX— Akash Ticku (@akashticku) April 26, 2022
Musk’s move continues a tradition of billionaires buying control of influential media platforms that include Rupert Murdoch’s takeover of the New York Post in 1976 and the Wall Street Journal in 2007 and Jeff Bezos’ 2013 acquisition of the Washington Post.
