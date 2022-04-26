Netizens react with funny memes after Elon Musk buys Twitter

Pic: Twitter

Soon after Tesla CEO Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion cash, a wave of reactions on social media emerged. Twitter will be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction.

This transaction will shift control of the microblogging site populated by millions of users.

Here’s how netizens shared their views about Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.

twittersold Costs Musk 44 billion to feed his God complex. pic.twitter.com/nt2MKzBzYA — Cyan (@CyanNova2) April 25, 2022

WHO DID THIS pic.twitter.com/M7mIOr1hLm — Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) April 25, 2022

Musk’s move continues a tradition of billionaires buying control of influential media platforms that include Rupert Murdoch’s takeover of the New York Post in 1976 and the Wall Street Journal in 2007 and Jeff Bezos’ 2013 acquisition of the Washington Post.

