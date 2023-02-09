Search icon
'Real life heroes': Indian Army collaborates with NGO to save 35-year-old elephant in Uttarakhand

. The jumbo is now receiving care in the Ramnagar district of Uttarakhand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

New Delhi: The Indian Army and Wildlife SOS, a non-profit organisation (NGO), collaborated to save Moti, a 35-year-old elephant. According to the army, the jumbo had collapsed in Uttarakhand and was unable to stand on its own or move its body. The jumbo is now receiving care in the Ramnagar district of Uttarakhand.

When the elephant's condition deteriorated, former Army Chief General VK Singh assisted the Wildlife SOS team in contacting the Indian Army. The Indian Army had also tweeted about Moti's condition.

"Team of #Engineers of #IndianArmy provided necessary assistance & treatment to #Moti. A special tower was constructed in less than 24 hours to help it stand on its feet and assist in medication. #Moti, the 35-year-old elephant, was unable to stand on its feet or move its body. #Moti lived his life as a begging elephant & was made to give countless rides." Indian army captioned the post. 

Later, Wildlife SOS tweeted about Moti's condition and said, “Moti update – #IndianArmy has constructed a large hoist to help Moti to his feet. Unfortunately, the attempt today was unsuccessful. The engineers are making modifications to the hoist to improve Moti’s comfort. Moti is tired and resting but he hasn’t given up & neither have we,” 

The post obviously went viral on the internet. Social media users expressed their gratitude to the Indian army for intervening in time to save Moti. "Thank you Indian Army, not only do you keep us safe, but you also do your best to save India's magnificent animals," one user wrote. Another user added, "I'd like to thank everyone on the team. Thank you."

