Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs to Mohit Chauhan's 'Tum Se Hi' song, viral video takes internet by storm

This time, a new video of the 18-year-old lip-syncing to Mohit Chauhan's 'Tum Se Hi' from 'Jab We Met' movie has surfaced on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Since a video of a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's "Mera Dil Ye Pukare" at a wedding went viral, the remixed version of the popular song has become trendy. The viral dance performance sparked social media interest, and Instagram is now flooded with videos of people attempting to recreate it. Ayesha is making headlines once more. This time, a new video of the 18-year-old lip-syncing to Mohit Chauhan's 'Tum Se Hi' from 'Jab We Met' movie has surfaced on the internet. The clip was shared by user @zubifaraz on the photo-sharing platform and has received over 698 likes so far.

The viral video shows Ayesha dressed in a beautiful brown sweater and lip-syncing to the popular track from Jab We Met movie. Her facial expressions were captivating, and you should definitely check out the video.

After being shared online, the video quickly went viral, garnering over 698 likes. Netizens clearly loved the video, as evidenced by the mixed reactions that flooded the comments section.

Here are some comments from internet users:

"Without makeup, ye kesi lagti hai," one user wrote. "Now this is cool," one person said. "This is amazing," said another. "Awwwww how adorable," a third Instagram user commented. 

Earlier also a video of Ayesha lip-syncing to Selena Gomez's popular hit song 'Calm Down' went crazy viral on the internet. If you haven't seen the clip, watch it here:

