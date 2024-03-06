Pakistan's 'youngest' vlogger receives YouTube play button, viral video shows his priceless reaction

Pakistan's youngest vlogger, Mohammad Shiraz, delighted the internet with a heartwarming video unboxing his YouTube silver play button.

In a heartwarming video that's melted the internet's collective heart, Pakistan's youngest vlogger, Mohammad Shiraz, has captured the pure joy of receiving his YouTube silver play button. Shared on his YouTube channel 'Shirazi village vlogs' last week, the video has quickly become a sensation.

The video kicks off with Mohammad's infectious smile as he exclaims, "Mujhe bohot khushi ho rahi hain (I'm very happy)." His excitement is palpable as he proceeds to ecstatically unbox and kiss the silver play button, a symbol of his achievement.

In a touching moment, Mohammad proudly displays the engraved name of his channel and spells it out for the camera. For a content creator with nearly 100,000 subscribers, this milestone is truly special.

Titled "1st Award Of My Life," the video has garnered almost 800,000 views since its release, with social media users showering Mohammad with affectionate comments.

"Aww! This is so adorable. The way he said Bismillah when opening," remarked one user, while another praised, "Never seen such a beautiful silver play button unboxing... Pure souls... May Allah bless your parents and you both."

"He’s so wholesome," echoed another comment, capturing the sentiment shared by many.

With over 5 million subscribers on YouTube and 1 million followers on Instagram, Mohammad Shiraz has certainly made a mark in the digital world. As stated in his YouTube bio, he proudly claims the title of the youngest YouTuber and vlogger in Pakistan.

"I share the simple life and experiences of my village," Mohammad Shiraz adds, reflecting his humble roots and genuine connection with his audience.