'Nose Cover': Unraveling the latest Gen Z trend sweeping the internet

A mysterious new trend called the "nose cover" pose has emerged among Gen Z, leaving parents bewildered.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

In the ever-evolving world of social media trends, a new pose has emerged, leaving parents scratching their heads and wondering what it signifies. The "nose cover" pose, adopted by Gen Z children, has become a perplexing phenomenon, with adults struggling to decode its meaning.

Even celebrities like Tyson Fury's 14-year-old daughter, Venezuela, have embraced this trend, as evidenced by a family photo shared on Instagram by Tyson's wife, Paris Fury. The picture, celebrating Paris' niece Valentino's 13th birthday, features both Venezuela and Valentino hiding their faces behind their hands in the now-viral "nose cover" pose.

The New York Post reported that parents nationwide are baffled by this latest craze, with many speculating whether it holds a secret meaning or is perhaps a "traveller thing." Michelle Harris, a concerned parent, even confronted her teenage son after he ruined their Christmas family photos with the elusive pose. Her inquiry into his well-being led to a surprising revelation, as her son explained, "'No, but I will be if you post pictures of me online without my consent!'"

According to the New York Post, teenagers are actively engaged in social media, often seeking out embarrassing photos of their peers to playfully "roast" them. The "nose cover" pose, then, seems to serve as a shield against potential teasing and online embarrassment.

Expressing her concerns, Ms. Harris remarked, "As parents, we want to capture it all — their first step, every tooth, the braces, the spots — and then we proudly post in our online social circles mindlessly, without stopping to think how damaging this can be to our youngsters within their own online social groups."

Amanda Jenner, a parenting expert interviewed by The Sun, shed light on another aspect of this trend, attributing it to the typical acne-riddled awkward phase that teenagers experience. "It's important to remember that this phase is a normal part of growing up, where seeking independence and establishing personal boundaries are key developmental milestones," Jenner explained.

As the "nose cover" pose continues to mystify parents, it serves as a reminder of the ever-changing landscape of teenage trends and the need for open communication between generations to bridge the gap in understanding.

