New Year 2023: Can't decide on your New Year's resolution? These hilarious Twitter memes will help you out | Photo: Instagram/@memepuri

The pressure to celebrate New Year's Day with a lavish party and start 2023 off on a high note is simply too great as the new year is just around the corner. While some people find the stress of celebrating to be exhausting and overwhelming, others are occupied with searching out every party location and nightclub. However, everyone is aware that this year is finally coming to an end and that they must each say goodbye to it properly.

People try to quickly carry out all of their carefully considered new year resolutions as this year draws to a close and wish for fresh starts in the upcoming year. As people prepare to say goodbye to the year, social media is also flooded with memes, including the well-known "see you next year" ones that never appear to get old despite the passage of time. Take a look at these hilarious memes and jokes that netizens posted on New Year's Eve 2022.

" Any Plans for New year's eve?"



Me: pic.twitter.com/WP6eTjLRNk — WellSarcasm | Meme Creator (@WellSarcasm) December 21, 2022