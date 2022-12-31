Happy New Year 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes and quotes to share with your friends and family

Representational image

Just a day is left before we enter 2022. We are all ready to welcome 2023 with open arms and smiling faces. While some people plan parties and outings, some even plan trips with their friends and family and some prefer to stay home and spend a mellow new year, we all have our own ways of saying goodbye to the present year and welcoming the new year.

While we all try to spend the new year with our loved ones and family, sometimes we can not plan to be physically present. Here are some WhatsApp messages that you send to your loved ones to make them feel closer to you on the 1st day of the year.

Happy New Year 2023: WhatsApp messages

Hope this new year is better for each of us. May god bring happiness, success, health, and pleasure to everyone's life. Happy new year All! A new year is like a fresh page in a book. So hold the pen my friend and create a wonderful tale for yourself. Happy New Year 2023! Forget the past sorrows and woe and step into the new year with joy and happiness. Wish You A Very Happy New Year! May this New Year bring new hopes, success, health, and pleasure in your life. Happy New Year 2023! Happy New Year! May God bless you with happiness, success, and prosperity. I hope the new year is filled with happiness and health for you and your family. Happy New Year! May you put your past sorrows, suffering, and misery behind you and ring in the new year with joy, warmth, and an optimistic outlook. An advance Happy New Year To You. I hope this new year brings you everything for which you prayed. My best wishes to you and your family.

Happy New Year 2023 Quotes