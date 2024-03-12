Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's outfit was more expensive than Rihanna's fee for Ambani bash, cost..

For the past few days, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Gujarat's Jamnagar has been grabbing headlines. The three-day-long pre-wedding festivities concluded on March 3. Celebs and noted personalities from across the world had congregated in Gujarat for the festivities. Among the guest list were Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar and famous sports personalities such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar among others.

From heartfelt performances to opulent gifts, the event has set new standards in Bollywood's social circles. Global pop icon Rihanna also performed at the festivities on day 1. Rihanna charged a whopping Rs 74 crore to perform at the Ambani pre-wedding bash. But, do you know Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani wore a wedding lehenga much more than what Rihanna's performance was worth?

Isha Ambani's wedding lehenga was one of the main attractions during the festivities. Designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the lehenga gave a special tribute to her mother Nita Ambani. The Rs 90 crore lehenga was stitched incorporating the bridal sari of Nita Ambani, a 35-year-old heirloom piece.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got married in 2018, and after the wedding, they moved to a luxurious sea-facing mansion worth Rs 450 crore. Isha Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal, welcomed their twins, Krishna and Aadiya, into their lives on November 19, 2022.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding was one of India's most expensive weddings. From the invitation cards in Dolce and Gabbana boxes to Beyonce's performance, the wedding saw many things that India did not witness earlier. Reportedly, the entire wedding cost over Rs 700 crore.

