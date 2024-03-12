This is Mukesh Ambani's favourite restaurant in Mumbai, still eats from here once a week, his most liked dish is...

In an interview in 2017, Mukesh Ambani said that his favourite food was idli sambar and his favourite restaurant was Mysore Cafe where he used to eat as a student at UDCT from 1974 to 1979.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is one of the richest men in the world. However, his eating habits and simple taste in life are something everyone can take inspiration from. Despite living the most luxurious life and living in the second most expensive home in the world after Buckingham Palace - Antilia - Mukesh Ambani is a Gujarati at heart and his food habits reflect the same.

According to a report in Navbharat Times, the name of Mukesh Ambani's favourite restaurant is Cafe Mysore in Mumbai's Matunga. Mukesh Ambani orders food from this restaurant almost every week. He has had a special relationship with this restaurant since his college days. Mukesh Ambani reportedly loved visiting Cafe Mysore with his friends and family members. It is known for its pure vegetarian food. As much as Mukesh Ambani likes spicy food, he also loves South Indian food. He gives top preference to this restaurant for its South Indian food.

Cafe Mysore was established in 1936 and is one of the oldest restaurants in Mumbai. Mysore Cafe was founded by A Rama Nayak who was born in the village of Akkar, Mangalore, Karnataka. He dropped out of school and started making and selling idlis and dosas. A few years later, he set up his first restaurant selling south Indian food in Matunga.

He then set up various restaurants in Mumbai. These four restaurants (one for each of his sons) were named Udupi Shri Krishna (near Matunga station, now called Udupi Krishna Bhavan), Cafe Mysore (at Kings Circle), Udupi Cafe, and now Idli House.

Raj Kapoor's family used to visit the restaurant frequently and a letter from Raj Kapoor is still portrayed at one of the restaurants. In an interview in 2017, Mukesh Ambani said that his favourite food was idli sambar and his favourite restaurant was Mysore Cafe where he used to eat as a student at UDCT from 1974 to 1979.

