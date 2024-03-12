This is Mukesh Ambani's favourite restaurant in Mumbai, still eats from here once a week, his most liked dish is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini to succeed Manohar Lal Khattar as new CM

This 90s' star signed 70 films at once, was called 'latecomer, superstitious', disappeared from films, last hit was..

Meet actress who rejected Rs 100 crore film for her crush, refused role when director told her to play...

Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2024, pacers to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

This 90s' star signed 70 films at once, was called 'latecomer, superstitious', disappeared from films, last hit was..

Meet actress who rejected Rs 100 crore film for her crush, refused role when director told her to play...

 Actors, singers who own private islands

Animals that survive without sleeping

First Hindu king to marry Mughal princess

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

CAA Big News: Centre Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Soon

This 90s' star signed 70 films at once, was called 'latecomer, superstitious', disappeared from films, last hit was..

Meet actor who worked with Akshay, Sunny Deol, was once highest paid superstar, his 33 films never got released due to..

This film was made at low budget, actors were paid Rs 5000 fees, camera was stolen from set, is now cult classic, its..

HomeViral

Viral

This is Mukesh Ambani's favourite restaurant in Mumbai, still eats from here once a week, his most liked dish is...

In an interview in 2017, Mukesh Ambani said that his favourite food was idli sambar and his favourite restaurant was Mysore Cafe where he used to eat as a student at UDCT from 1974 to 1979.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 01:29 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is one of the richest men in the world. However, his eating habits and simple taste in life are something everyone can take inspiration from. Despite living the most luxurious life and living in the second most expensive home in the world after Buckingham Palace - Antilia - Mukesh Ambani is a Gujarati at heart and his food habits reflect the same. 

According to a report in Navbharat Times, the name of Mukesh Ambani's favourite restaurant is Cafe Mysore in Mumbai's Matunga. Mukesh Ambani orders food from this restaurant almost every week. He has had a special relationship with this restaurant since his college days. Mukesh Ambani reportedly loved visiting Cafe Mysore with his friends and family members. It is known for its pure vegetarian food. As much as Mukesh Ambani likes spicy food, he also loves South Indian food. He gives top preference to this restaurant for its South Indian food.

Cafe Mysore was established in 1936 and is one of the oldest restaurants in Mumbai. Mysore Cafe was founded by A Rama Nayak who was born in the village of Akkar, Mangalore, Karnataka. He dropped out of school and started making and selling idlis and dosas. A few years later, he set up his first restaurant selling south Indian food in Matunga.

He then set up various restaurants in Mumbai. These four restaurants (one for each of his sons) were named Udupi Shri Krishna (near Matunga station, now called Udupi Krishna Bhavan), Cafe Mysore (at Kings Circle), Udupi Cafe, and now Idli House. 

Raj Kapoor's family used to visit the restaurant frequently and a letter from Raj Kapoor is still portrayed at one of the restaurants. In an interview in 2017, Mukesh Ambani said that his favourite food was idli sambar and his favourite restaurant was Mysore Cafe where he used to eat as a student at UDCT from 1974 to 1979.

READ | Meet actor who worked with Akshay, Sunny Deol, was once highest paid superstar, his 33 films never got released due to..

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of highest-paid actors, who competed with Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi; one mistake ended his career

Emerging markets and financial services innovation: Observations from Banxso

Ramadan 2024 moon sighting: When will the holy month of Muslims begin in India? Know all details

Meet Nita Ambani's lesser-known sister, Suhana Khan and Sara Tendulkar's teacher, works at Mukesh Ambani's...

ISRO chief Somanath provides major update on Chandrayaan-4 mission, says ‘rockets up to…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement