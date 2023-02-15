'Most intoxicating job': Company hiring weed smokers, offering whopping salary of Rs 87 lakh, know why | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Unexpectedly, a company is offering job opportunities for "weed smokers" with a salary of £88,000 (around Rs 88 lakh). A "cannabis sommelier" position has recently been advertised by a German company. You might be compelled to apply for the position based on the salary they are prepared to offer. Cannabis testing is referred to as "the most intoxicating job" in the world, and it can pay up to £88,000 per year (Rs 88 lakhs roughly).

According to The Sun, the company says it is looking for a cannabis expert to evaluate the calibre of its goods. German pharmacies are served by the Cologne-based Cannamedical company, which seeks a worker who can "smell, feel, and smoke" the product.

Why is the business hiring "weed smokers"?

This is being done, according to CEO David Henn, who told the media outlet, to closely monitor the standards of their crops in the countries where they source their products, namely Australia, Canada, Portugal, Macedonia, and Denmark. He said, "He should also check the calibre of the material delivered here in Germany."

The company received an overwhelming number of applications for the odd job, but it's not as easy as people think. The candidate has to be a cannabis patient and possess a valid German marijuana smoking permit in order to be hired.

Last year, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach made news when he suggested legalising marijuana for "recreational uses." He unveiled a plan to decriminalise the possession of up to 30 grammes of marijuana and allow adult sales of the drug. Germany would join Malta as the second European nation to legalises the plant.

