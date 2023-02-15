Menstrual pain leaves for women? SC to hear plea soon, know how many paid leaves women can get

Supreme Court to hear menstrual leave plea soon (File photo)

In what could be a major decision for working women across the country, the Supreme Court will conduct a hearing on the plea seeking menstrual pain leaves for all women across India, which can lead to an increase in paid and sick leaves for women.

A plea has been entered into the Supreme Court which is seeking menstrual pain leaves for working women across the country, as well as female students across institutes and schools. The Supreme Court plea is set to be heard on February 24.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which said it would be listed on February 24. The petition, filed by Delhi resident Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has also sought a direction from the Centre and all the states for compliance with section 14 of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

The Supreme Court plea mentioned countries like the United Kingdom, China, Wales, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea, Spain, and Zambia that are already offering paid leaves to women who are menstruating, as well as citing examples of companies like Swiggy and Zomato.

What is menstrual pain leave? Is it paid?

The Supreme Court plea said only women are empowered to propagate the human race with their special ability of creation and during different stages of maternity, she undergoes a number of physical and mental hardships, be it menstruation, pregnancy, miscarriage, or any other related medical complications.

Menstrual leaves, in simple words, are a certain amount of leaves appointed to female employees and students who experience discomfort during their periods. These are similar to sick leaves and are completely paid for by the company.

If the rule goes on the lines of Swiggy and Zomato, it is likely that it can grant 2-day period leaves to every female employee during their menstruation every month. These will be paid leaves, and will likely be covered under Article 14 of the constitution of India.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | When will Delhi Ashram flyover construction be complete? Know reopening date of DND flyover link