Microsoft founder Bill Gates shares CV from 50 years back, says today’s resumes lot better

Writing a CV is considered to be one of the hardest tasks ahead of every job seeker. Well, Microsoft’s founder Bill Gates might ease this challenging task for you. The business magnate has recently shared his CV from 50 years ago on LinkedIn and the internet is going crazy after reading the details.

The CV shared by the American philanthropist dates back to 1974. The resume shared by Gates shows his name written as William H Gates. The CV is from the time when the business tycoon was studying in his first year at Harvard College.

According to the details mentioned in the CV, Gates had taken various courses, including database management, operating systems structure, compiler construction and computer graphics.

One of the richest man of the world, Gates is a huge inspiration for youngsters across the globe. His five-decade old CV has shocked many people on the internet. While Gates said that the CVs made today were lot better than what was made during his time, several social media users mentioned that the format used then and now has various similarities.

Here's the resume

A netizen sharing the old CV on his Twitter account wrote, "Bill Gates posted his resume from 50 years ago on LinkedIn. Thought it was fascinating how the overall structure and formatting of a quality resume has been the same for 50 years”.

Interestingly, another social media user noticed that the business magnate had mentioned his height and weight on the CV. He wrote, "Imagine putting your height and weight in your resume”.

“Found this resume of some guy called Bill Gates. No React no Python experience. I guess where he is now”, wrote another while retweeting Gates’ CV.

What are your thoughts on Bill Gates’ dated CV?