Chef’s ‘ice pizza’ recipe video goes viral, netizens left scratching their heads

File Photo

Pizza is the solution to most problems for all food lovers. It’s considered to be a food item that is more of a mood changer than just another Italian dish. From mouth-watering cheese burst pizza to the topping-filled veggie pizza, pizza lovers relish all with equal delight.

These days, the internet is full of weird food recipes. If you are an active social media user, you must have seen videos of kiwi pizza and ice-cream pizza but have you ever heard about ice pizza. Yes, you read it right!

A video that recently went viral on the internet shows the chef using ice cubes as toppings and netizens couldn’t be more shocked!

The video was posted on an Instagram account named ‘Does He Bake Dough’. It has already received more than 1,10,000 likes and thousands of comments as Instagram users are shocked to see another weird food combination.

The viral video shows the chef kneading a smooth pizza dough, spreading it with his hands and then topping it using three ice cubes before he finally places it into the oven.

Next, the chef takes out the pizza from the oven and spreads some grated cheese on the freshly baked pizza. He also adds various condiments to top the pizza.

The video has received mixed reactions from netizens across the internet. Some people gave strong reactions against the weird ice pizza, others spoke up against the man’s audacity to spoil food with odd recipes.

Watch viral video here:

An Instagram user who was angered by watching the ice pizza video commented, “Showed this to my Italian friend, he died”.

Another user who was triggered by the recipe said, "Why can't people just be somewhat normal?"

"I seriously can't tell if this is a joke or not”, said another.

Would you ever consider making this ice pizza?