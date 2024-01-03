Headlines

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Angeline Francis was born to business magnate Khoo Kay Peng and former Miss Malaysia Pauline Chai. She met her boyfriend Jediah Francis during their university years at Oxford and fell in love.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 07:47 AM IST

You must have heard the saying that true love makes you sacrifice anything to be with your loved one. This was proved true by a Malaysian heiress named Angeline Francis who rejected a whopping 300 million US dollars (Rs 2,499 crore INR) to marry her boyfriend. Angeline Francis chose love over materialism and declined a family inheritance of 300 million US dollars (approximately Rs 2500 crore INR) to marry her boyfriend.

Angeline Francis was born to business magnate Khoo Kay Peng and former Miss Malaysia Pauline Chai. She met her boyfriend Jediah Francis during their university years at Oxford and fell in love. 

Angeline's father is a director of Corus Hotels. He is the 44th richest person in Malaysia.

After letting their families know about their love for each other, their romance was threatened to be put on hold as Angeline's father did not approve of their different financial backgrounds. Angeline's father then asked her to choose between her boyfriend or her inheritance and Angeline happily chose the former. 

Malaysian heiress Angeline Francis married Jediah Francis in 2008 and proved that "love conquers all". Angeline refused a life of luxury because she cherished basic human necessities like love and togetherness.

For the unversed, this is not the first time that someone has sacrificed a lot for love. In 2021, Japan's Princess Mako married Kei Komuroa. He was her college lover and a commoner. Princess Mako is the niece of the Japanese emperor but, after her marriage, she gave up her title for love.

