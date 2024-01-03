Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

'Kites' is one of the biggest flop films of Hrithik Roshan. Despite pre-release promotion due to its star cast, the film emerged as a below-average grosser at the box office.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently making a lot of headlines for his upcoming film 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone. Hrithik Roshan is considered one of the best actors in the industry who has given many hit films in his career, but, in 2010, a film was released from which people had high expectations, but the film flopped miserably at the box office. An actress who debuted in Bollywood with this film did not get work after the flop film.

We are talking about the film 'Kites' which was released in the year 2010 and was directed by Anurag Basu. The film was written and produced by Rakesh Roshan and starred Hrithik Roshan, Barbara Mori, Kangana Ranaut, and Kabir Bedi.

Despite a strong start, 'Kites' managed to collect a net collection of only Rs 48.56 crore in its lifetime despite being made on a budget of Rs 82 crore. Due to this, the makers suffered a loss of Rs 40 to 45 crores.

'Kites' is one of the biggest flop films of Hrithik Roshan. Despite pre-release promotion due to its star cast, the film emerged as a below-average grosser at the box office.

Let us tell you that after this film, discussions about Hrithik Roshan's affair with Barbara Mori were also heard and the distance between 'Kites' actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan increased a lot.

Barbara Mori may not have been able to leave a mark with her acting in 'Kites', but the personal life of the actress made a lot of headlines. It was also heard that while working together in 'Kites', the closeness between Hrithik Roshan and Barbara had grown so much that the superstar had gifted the actress a luxury vanity van worth Rs 2 crore.

Mexican actress Barbara Mori, who started her Bollywood career with 'Kites', was very disappointed after the film was a flop and she did not get any work in the industry after that. Her name became unknown in Bollywood. Barbara Mori was later diagnosed with breast cancer but has now recovered.

After defeating cancer, Barbara Mori made women aware of early checkups. Even though Barbara may not have gotten work in Bollywood, she is still seen in the films of her country. Recently, her film 'Perdidos en la noche' was released.

Talking about the love life of the actress, Barbara Mori has been married twice. In 1996, Barbara Mori began a relationship with actor Sergio Mayer, with whom she has a son, Sergio Mayer Mori, born in 1998. The couple separated shortly after. In 2016, she wed baseball player Kenneth Ray Sigman. The couple divorced in 2017.

Barbara Mori's son had a daughter, Mila, in November 2016, making her a grandmother at 38.

