Headlines

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Salaar box office collection day 12: Prabhas-starrer continues to perform well, races towards Rs 600 crore worldwide

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Top 10 batters in ICC's Test rankings

Popular flowers used for making perfumes

Side effects of room heaters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

'Kites' is one of the biggest flop films of Hrithik Roshan. Despite pre-release promotion due to its star cast, the film emerged as a below-average grosser at the box office.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently making a lot of headlines for his upcoming film 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone. Hrithik Roshan is considered one of the best actors in the industry who has given many hit films in his career, but, in 2010, a film was released from which people had high expectations, but the film flopped miserably at the box office. An actress who debuted in Bollywood with this film did not get work after the flop film.

We are talking about the film 'Kites' which was released in the year 2010 and was directed by Anurag Basu. The film was written and produced by Rakesh Roshan and starred Hrithik Roshan, Barbara Mori, Kangana Ranaut, and Kabir Bedi.

Despite a strong start, 'Kites' managed to collect a net collection of only Rs 48.56 crore in its lifetime despite being made on a budget of Rs 82 crore. Due to this, the makers suffered a loss of Rs 40 to 45 crores.

'Kites' is one of the biggest flop films of Hrithik Roshan. Despite pre-release promotion due to its star cast, the film emerged as a below-average grosser at the box office.

Let us tell you that after this film, discussions about Hrithik Roshan's affair with Barbara Mori were also heard and the distance between 'Kites' actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan increased a lot.

Barbara Mori may not have been able to leave a mark with her acting in 'Kites', but the personal life of the actress made a lot of headlines. It was also heard that while working together in 'Kites', the closeness between Hrithik Roshan and Barbara had grown so much that the superstar had gifted the actress a luxury vanity van worth Rs 2 crore.

Mexican actress Barbara Mori, who started her Bollywood career with 'Kites', was very disappointed after the film was a flop and she did not get any work in the industry after that. Her name became unknown in Bollywood. Barbara Mori was later diagnosed with breast cancer but has now recovered.

After defeating cancer, Barbara Mori made women aware of early checkups. Even though Barbara may not have gotten work in Bollywood, she is still seen in the films of her country. Recently, her film 'Perdidos en la noche' was released.

Talking about the love life of the actress, Barbara Mori has been married twice. In 1996, Barbara Mori began a relationship with actor Sergio Mayer, with whom she has a son, Sergio Mayer Mori, born in 1998. The couple separated shortly after. In 2016, she wed baseball player Kenneth Ray Sigman. The couple divorced in 2017.

Barbara Mori's son had a daughter, Mila, in November 2016, making her a grandmother at 38.

READ | This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IPS officer who resigned from job after 12 yrs to...

Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni named 'man of the year' by daily, women rights activists have this to say...

School Holidays In January 2024: Educational institutes to remain closed today

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in neck during visit to Busan

NIA scaled up crackdown on terror networks in 2023, conducted over 1000 raids

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE