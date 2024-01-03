This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

In his entire acting journey, Vinod Mehra worked in more than 100 films like 'Amar Prem', 'Ghar', 'Jaani Dushman', and 'Naukar Biwi Ka'. Despite being handsome and talented, he did not get the status he deserved.

Today, we will talk about an actor who experienced immense success in Bollywood after he entered the world of films at 10. As a hero, his name continued to be taken along with the successful actors of his era. He also had affairs with the hit actresses of that era such as Rekha and Bindiya Goswami. Can you recognise who this actor is?

Vinod Mehra touched great heights during his film career. However, the amount of success he achieved on screen still did not make up for a stable personal life. Vinod Mehra's name kept being associated with Rekha. There were also rumours that he and Rekha were married. But, both of them never spoke openly on this issue.

Meanwhile, Vinod Mehra's family also got him married. But that marriage also did not last long. Vinod Mehra fell in love with another actress Bindiya Goswami.

There has also been speculation that Vinod Mehra had also married Bindiya Goswami. But after a fight with his second wife, Bindiya Goswami broke up with Vinod Mehra. After that Vinod Mehra married a girl named Kiran. Then it seemed that the loneliness in Vinod's life was over. But this togetherness lasted only for two years. After this, Vinod Mehra said goodbye to this world due to a heart attack. Let us tell you that Vinod Mehra's first marriage was with Meena Broca with his mother's consent.

In his entire acting journey, Vinod Mehra worked in more than 100 films like 'Amar Prem', 'Ghar', 'Jaani Dushman', and 'Naukar Biwi Ka'. Despite being handsome and talented, he did not get the status he deserved. His stories of 3 failed marriages, 2 extramarital affairs, and rumours of his marriage with Rekha are still potent to this day.

One of the most memorable roles of Vinod Mehra is when he played the role of Sharmila Tagore's onscreen son in the superhit film 'Amar Prem' released in 1972, also starring Rajesh Khanna. In this film, the child whom the actress raised and loved like her son grows up to become Vinod Mehra. His character was liked a lot in this film. Vinod Mehra died of a heart attack on October 30, 1990. He was only 45 years of age.