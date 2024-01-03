Headlines

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Salaar box office collection day 12: Prabhas-starrer continues to perform well, races towards Rs 600 crore worldwide

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

Top 10 batters in ICC's Test rankings

Popular flowers used for making perfumes

Side effects of room heaters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday welcome 2024 together, latest photo of rumoured couple's went viral

Meet actress whose debut film with superstar was flop, never got work, quit acting, got cancer, she is now..

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor was bigger star than Dharmendra, Jeetendra, was in love with Rekha, never found love, died tragically..

In his entire acting journey, Vinod Mehra worked in more than 100 films like 'Amar Prem', 'Ghar', 'Jaani Dushman', and 'Naukar Biwi Ka'. Despite being handsome and talented, he did not get the status he deserved.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 07:14 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today, we will talk about an actor who experienced immense success in Bollywood after he entered the world of films at 10. As a hero, his name continued to be taken along with the successful actors of his era. He also had affairs with the hit actresses of that era such as Rekha and Bindiya Goswami. Can you recognise who this actor is?

Vinod Mehra touched great heights during his film career. However, the amount of success he achieved on screen still did not make up for a stable personal life. Vinod Mehra's name kept being associated with Rekha. There were also rumours that he and Rekha were married. But, both of them never spoke openly on this issue.

Meanwhile, Vinod Mehra's family also got him married. But that marriage also did not last long. Vinod Mehra fell in love with another actress Bindiya Goswami.

There has also been speculation that Vinod Mehra had also married Bindiya Goswami. But after a fight with his second wife, Bindiya Goswami broke up with Vinod Mehra. After that Vinod Mehra married a girl named Kiran. Then it seemed that the loneliness in Vinod's life was over. But this togetherness lasted only for two years. After this, Vinod Mehra said goodbye to this world due to a heart attack. Let us tell you that Vinod Mehra's first marriage was with Meena Broca with his mother's consent.

In his entire acting journey, Vinod Mehra worked in more than 100 films like 'Amar Prem', 'Ghar', 'Jaani Dushman', and 'Naukar Biwi Ka'. Despite being handsome and talented, he did not get the status he deserved. His stories of 3 failed marriages, 2 extramarital affairs, and rumours of his marriage with Rekha are still potent to this day. 

One of the most memorable roles of Vinod Mehra is when he played the role of Sharmila Tagore's onscreen son in the superhit film 'Amar Prem' released in 1972, also starring Rajesh Khanna. In this film, the child whom the actress raised and loved like her son grows up to become Vinod Mehra. His character was liked a lot in this film. Vinod Mehra died of a heart attack on October 30, 1990. He was only 45 years of age.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IPS officer who resigned from job after 12 yrs to...

Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni named 'man of the year' by daily, women rights activists have this to say...

School Holidays In January 2024: Educational institutes to remain closed today

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed in neck during visit to Busan

NIA scaled up crackdown on terror networks in 2023, conducted over 1000 raids

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE