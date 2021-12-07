Meet Vishal Garg, the Better.com CEO who sacked 900 employees over Zoom call

Better.com's Indian-origin CEO Vishal Garg grabbed headlines after a video of him sacking 900 employees of his company on a Zoom call went viral on social media.

In the video, Garg can be heard saying that the company has decided to lay off around 9 percent of its total workforce and the move will affect employees from India and the US. “If you are on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is being terminated effective immediately," Garg could be heard saying.

Who is Vishal Garg?

Vishal Garg is the founder and CEO of Better.com, which is a digital-first homeownership company. Garg is also the co-founder of One Zero Capital, an investment holding company.

Garg was just seven when he went to the US with his family. Garg took admission in New York University to study finance and international business. In 2000, he started a loan company called MyRichUncle along with his school friend and another immigrant Raza Khan, reported The Independent.

MyRichUncle was purchased by Merrill Lycnh once it went public and later by Bank of America. The company went bankrupt after two years.

Why is Vishal Garg trending on social media?

Garg started trending heavily on social media after he sacked 900 of his employees over a Zoom call. In a viral video, he is heard saying, “I come to you with not great news. The market has changed, as you know, and we have to move with it in order to survive so that hopefully, we can continue to thrive and deliver on our mission. This isn’t news that you’re going to want to hear. But ultimately it was my decision. And I wanted you to hear from me. It’s been a really, really challenging decision to make," he said.