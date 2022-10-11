Search icon
Meet Dr Uma, US-based doctor who donated Rs 20 crore to Andhra medical college

Dr. Uma, a Guntur native, has left Guntur Government General Hospital all of her properties worth Rs 20 crore for the construction of a new hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 09:40 AM IST

A female doctor from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, has left Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) all of her property worth Rs 20 crore to build a new hospital block. She served as an inspiration for a few additional contributors, who gave to GGH.

The newly built Mata Shishu Welfare Building at GGH will receive a total of Rs 20 crore from Dr Uma Gavini, whose husband passed away two years ago. In the US, she is employed as an expert in allergy and immunology. In 1965, she completed her medical training at Guntur Medical College. She travelled to America and settled there as an immunology specialist after completing her further studies.

Dr Uma made her choice to make a sizable donation to the GGH public during a gathering of the Guntur Medical College Alumni Association held in Dallas last month. Without holding a single dollar in her palm, she gave up all of her riches on behalf of herself and her husband.

In the past, in 2008, she presided over "Gymkhana." Gymkhana members proposed renaming the MCH block of GGH after her, which is being built with her donation, but she rejected the idea. The members subsequently decided to give the block the name "Dr Kanuri Ramachandra Rao" in honour of her late spouse. In Gulbarga, Karnataka, her husband worked as an anaesthetist and physician.

Many other doctors served as inspiration for Dr Uma's donation. Dr Surapaneni Krishnaprasad declared a contribution of Rs 8 crore, and a couple named Thella Nalini and Venkat came forward to donate Rs 8 crore. Dr Movva Venkateshwarlu has come out and given Rs 20 crore. A few past pupils have also declared their participation in the contribution. The woman and child welfare department will get a contribution totalling Rs 86 crore.

