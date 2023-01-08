'Maza nahi aa raha hai': Shark Tank India fans miss Ashneer Grover in season 2, spark hilarious memefest on Twitter

Shark Tank India Season 2 is streaming now on Sony (File photo)

The Shark Tank India Season 2 kicked off recently, with some interesting pitches from entrepreneurs and business owners. The second season of Shark Tank India was launched because of the wild success of the first season, mostly because of the interesting quips of the judges.

This year, the judges of Shark Tank India Season 2 are CarDekho group founder Amit Jain, boAt founder Aman Gupta, LensKart founder Peyush Bansal, Sugar Cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Director Namita Thapar.

While all of the season 1 judges have returned to their posts in Shark Tank India Season 2, BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover was not called back for the second season, most likely due to the recent controversies involving him and the payment application.

— SHASHANK BARANW (@followshashank1) January 8, 2023

Ashneer Grover was the most popular Shark Tank judge in Season 1, mostly because of his ruthless honesty, fun jibes, and hilarious quips about certain businesses. Now, netizens are saying that the second season of the show is not that enjoyable since Grover is not on the judges’ panel.

One of the netizens took to Twitter and said, “Maza nahi aa raha hai”, while another Twitter user posted a famous screengrab from the movie Welcome, which says, “Seh Lenge thoda.” Here are the funniest memes by netizens on Shark Tank India Season 2.

Ashneer Grover landed in a major controversy when he decided to resign from BharatPe, a company that he founded alongside Shasvat Nakrani. Grover was facing allegations of using the company funds for his personal errands, after which Nakrani and other investors moved that he be removed from his post.

Grover and his wife launched a long list of allegations against Shashvat Nakrani and other board members of BharatPe, eventually selling off their shares in the company and relinquishing their ownership of the same.

READ | Shark Tank India Season 2: Who is Ganesh Balakrishnan, Flatheads founder who cried on camera