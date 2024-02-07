Twitter
Headlines

Watch: Little Kiara Advani does Bharatanatyam in ballerina dress, calls herself 'Cinderella' in viral video

Indian student chased, brutally attacked by 4 men in Chicago

'I don't agree that...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi affirms INDIA bloc unity amid political shifts

Madhya Pradesh: Harda firecrackers factory owners arrested after blast kills 11

Vande Bharat Express passenger finds dead cockroach in meal, IRCTC responds

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Little Kiara Advani does Bharatanatyam in ballerina dress, calls herself 'Cinderella' in viral video

Man turns heads by purchasing foldable house for Rs 21 lakh from Amazon, details here

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt attend dance rehearsals for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, see viral video

7 dry fruits for sharp eyesight

8 health benefits of eating amla

9 times Diljit Dosanjh inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt attend dance rehearsals for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, see viral video

Meet actress who quit studies after school, was rejected due to looks, then led record-breaking blockbuster, is now...

When Esha Deol said husband Bharat Takhtani was 'cranky and irritated' with her: 'I wasn’t giving him...'

HomeViral

Viral

Man turns heads by purchasing foldable house for Rs 21 lakh from Amazon, details here

In a viral TikTok video, 23-year-old content creator Jeffrey Bryant revealed his purchase of a foldable house from Amazon.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a surprising turn of events, a 23-year-old TikTok user, Jeffrey Bryant, has taken social media by storm after revealing his recent purchase of a foldable house from the online retail giant Amazon. The announcement, made in a viral video, has sparked widespread discussion and intrigue.

Jeffrey, a content creator hailing from Los Angeles, shared the news in a video that quickly gained traction across various social media platforms. The footage showcased a fully furnished home, complete with a kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom, featuring pre-installed fixtures. The compact dwelling, measuring 16.5 by 20 feet and priced just above $26,000 (approximately Rs 21.5 lakh), was reportedly acquired on January 29, according to the New York Post.

However, Jeffrey's purchase wasn't merely a whimsical decision; it was a thoughtful gesture. In an interview with the New York Post, he explained, "I bought the house to transform it into an Airbnb for displaced people or those facing homelessness."

The video, originally posted on X, has gained over 17,000 views, sparking significant interest among social media users. Many expressed curiosity about the possibility of purchasing the foldable house, with queries ranging from delivery options to practical considerations like drainage and sewage systems.

Comments flooded in, with one user asking, "Is there free home delivery?" while another inquired about the logistics of the sewage system, questioning, "How does the drainage/sewer system fit in? Where will the waste water go?"

Critics, however, have emerged, voicing concerns about the perceived extravagance. One user remarked, "This is money wastage," reflecting a sentiment shared by a segment of social media users.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jharkhand: JMM-led coalition govt of Champai Soren wins trust vote 47-29

Meet ex-employee of Ratan Tata firm, IIT-IIM grad, who founded Rs 19500 crore giant, first Indian company...

Baby John first look: Varun Dhawan impresses in 'massiest avatar' in Atlee's action entertainer; fans say 'pure fire'

Meet Indian genius who helped establish ISRO, he is called 'Father of...

This Bollywood superstar is said to make his Kannada debut in Yash-starrer Toxic

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE