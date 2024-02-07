Man turns heads by purchasing foldable house for Rs 21 lakh from Amazon, details here

In a viral TikTok video, 23-year-old content creator Jeffrey Bryant revealed his purchase of a foldable house from Amazon.

In a surprising turn of events, a 23-year-old TikTok user, Jeffrey Bryant, has taken social media by storm after revealing his recent purchase of a foldable house from the online retail giant Amazon. The announcement, made in a viral video, has sparked widespread discussion and intrigue.

Y'all better go head and get yourselves a Amazon foldable house pic.twitter.com/m4748K9xNy — Mesh (@rahsh33m) January 30, 2024

Jeffrey, a content creator hailing from Los Angeles, shared the news in a video that quickly gained traction across various social media platforms. The footage showcased a fully furnished home, complete with a kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom, featuring pre-installed fixtures. The compact dwelling, measuring 16.5 by 20 feet and priced just above $26,000 (approximately Rs 21.5 lakh), was reportedly acquired on January 29, according to the New York Post.

However, Jeffrey's purchase wasn't merely a whimsical decision; it was a thoughtful gesture. In an interview with the New York Post, he explained, "I bought the house to transform it into an Airbnb for displaced people or those facing homelessness."

The video, originally posted on X, has gained over 17,000 views, sparking significant interest among social media users. Many expressed curiosity about the possibility of purchasing the foldable house, with queries ranging from delivery options to practical considerations like drainage and sewage systems.

Comments flooded in, with one user asking, "Is there free home delivery?" while another inquired about the logistics of the sewage system, questioning, "How does the drainage/sewer system fit in? Where will the waste water go?"

Critics, however, have emerged, voicing concerns about the perceived extravagance. One user remarked, "This is money wastage," reflecting a sentiment shared by a segment of social media users.