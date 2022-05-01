Man drinks own urine daily, claims to look 10-years younger, cure depression

Instagram(@holistichealthwithharry)

Almost every human wishes to live longer and look younger than his/her present age. While many people follow ayurvedic practises, others use cosmetic products to make themselves look younger. This 34-year-old man from England drinks his own urine daily to look 10-years younger. Surprised? Read ahead because it doesn’t stop here!

The man, named Harry Matadeen, says that drinking his own urine has helped him to cure his depression. As per New York Post, Harry started consuming his own urine in 2016 as he was ‘desperate’ to heal his mental problem.

He added that the ‘urine therapy’ helped him to experience a sense of peace, calm and determination.

Speaking to the international daily, Harry said, “It was beyond my wildest imaginations how powerful it was when I drank it.”

“From the moment I drank the urine, it woke up my brain and removed my depression. I felt a new sense of peace, calm and determination. I thought, Wow, I can make it for free and always keep myself in this happy state”, he added.

According to the report, Harry consumes about 200 ml of his own urine daily. His everyday drink usually includes month-old urine along with some fresh pee.

The man swears that his urine is ‘super clean’ and mentioned that fresh pee is often has a neutral smell. He mentioned that the taste of urine is a ‘refined and acquired one’.

As bizarre as it may sound, Harry says that he likes the smell and taste of his aged urine, primarily due to the ‘benefits and joy’ it gives him.

If that wasn’t enough, Harry is also using his urine as a face moisturiser. Giving details about the health benefits of ‘urine therapy’, he said, “Urine has made me look a lot younger. Drinking the aged urine has revitalized my face to its youthful years and when I rub it on my face, the difference is instant and obvious.”

“My skin is young, soft and glowing. Aged urine is the best food for the skin that I have found to date. When you rub it on, it softens the skin and keeps it youthful and elastic. I don't use any other skincare other than urine”, he affirmed.

You'll be shocked to know that his friends are also a part of the 'urine therapy'.

Did you also cringe a bit knowing all about Harry's 'urine therapy'?