Cute cat gets excited playing game on iPad, video goes viral

(Reddit/@IUMogg)

Adorable animal videos never fail to leave us amazed. Some cute videos are quite catchy and can cheer you up in a whim. This time, a lovely kitty has come ahead to win over your hearts.

Instagram is flooded with a video of a kitty playing a game on an iPad. The now-viral video was first shared on TikTok and then posted on Reddit. The hilarious video shows the little cat sitting in front of the iPad and touching objects appearing on the screen. She tries to destroy them and plays the game like she does it all the time.

As seen in the video, the kitty is trying to touch the iPad as if to set it in the right position. It is heart-warming yet hilarious to watch the kitty playing the game.

The video was shared with the caption, “Graceful hunting practice” about two days ago and it led netizens to give more than 65,000 upvotes. The video is so cute that the numbers are increasing with each passing hour.

Surprisingly, the cat tries to put the cat to its original position after pushing it away.

Watch the viral video here:

Praising the cat for its smartness, a Reddit user said, “That is the most derpy hunting ever”.

“He hasn’t quite figured out hunting yet but the lil guy is trying his best”, said another.

Another commenter who loved the cat’s innocence said, “The way that little kitten evens the iPad back out, amazingly cute.”