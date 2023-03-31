Search icon
Karnataka: Farmer kisses PM Modi's pic, showers blessings upon him; watch viral video

The specific video is shared on Twitter by Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal on Twitter and it has amassed a whopping 381,000 views so far.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

Karnataka: Farmer kisses PM Modi's pic, showers blessings upon him; watch viral video
New Delhi: A video of a farmer kissing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a bus in poll-bound Karnataka has gone viral. In this viral video, the farmer becomes emotional as he talks to the picture of the prime minister. The specific video is shared on Twitter by Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal on Twitter and it has amassed a whopping 381,000 views so far.

"I was getting Rs. 1,000 before, and you decided to give me Rs. 500 more. You stated that you wished our homes to be environmentally friendly. You stated that you would donate 5 lakh for our wellbeing. I bow to your feet; you will conquer the world," the farmer says before kissing Modi's picture.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

On Wednesday, the poll Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the upcoming Karnataka assembly poll. Karnataka is holding its sixteenth assembly election. Karnataka Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on May 10, 2023. The election results will be revealed on May 13, 2023.

The election sets the scene for another clash between the ruling BJP and the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with the JD(S) facing its most difficult challenge in the southern state. The BJP was the single-largest party in the 2018 election, getting 104 seats in the 224-member legislature in Karnataka, the only southern state where it has been in power. On the other hand, Congress got 80 seats, while the Janata Dal (Secular) received 37.

 

 

 

