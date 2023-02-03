Search icon
Kareena Kapoor doppelganger Asmita Gupta grooves to 'Nagada Nagada', viral video impresses internet

Take a look at Asmita’s recent Instagram video in which she was seen grooving to Kareena Kapoor's 'Nagada Nagada' song from Jab We Met film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

New Delhi: When it comes to finding doppelgangers of prominent celebrities, the internet is a gold mine. Last year, netizens discovered a woman who resembled Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. And now netizens have found a doppelganger of actress Kareena Kapoor and she is influencer Asmita Gupta. Asmita bears an uncanny resemblance to Bebo and we are sure you will do a double-take after seeing her pictures and videos. She has 140,000 Instagram followers. She often shares clips of herself enacting famous scenes from Kareena’s films.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Take a look at Asmita’s recent Instagram video in which she was seen grooving to Kareena Kapoor's 'Nagada Nagada' song from Jab We Met film. The movie also stars Shahid Kapoor. Dressed in a pink ensemble, Asmita can be seen dancing and lip-syncing popular track from the film. Her killer expression will convince you that she is the doe-eyed Bollywood beauty for quite some time.

The video has received over 311,000 views. People were taken aback by Asmita's uncanny resemblance to Bebo. The majority of the comments were about how people were puzzled to see Kareena in an Instagram reel.

“This is Kareena. You can’t tell me otherwise,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my god! You look exactly like Kareena,” gasped another.

This is not the first time that Asmita has shared videos in which she can be seen imitating the actor. Her social media pages feature several other videos where she can be seen imitating Kareena.  Take a look at a few of them:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

