Judge moonlighting a porn star fired by court after producing more than 100 adult posts

The judge moonlighted as a porn star on OnlyFans and he has now been fired by the city officials for "unprofessional behaviour".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

Judge moonlighting a porn star fired by court after producing more than 100 adult posts
Image used for representative purpose only.

A judge in the US court has been found working as a porn star after his primary work hours. According to a report by the New York Post, a 33-year old New York City (NYC) administrative law judge, Gregory A. Locke charged fans $12 a month and has produced more than 100 adult posts.

The judge moonlighted as a porn star on OnlyFans and he has now been fired by the city officials for "unprofessional behaviour". Locke also has another X-rated account on JustFor.Fans, where he charges $9.99.

"White collar professional by day very unprofessional by night. always amateur, always raw, always slutty," read his description on OnlyFans. Locke's account had dozens of images and videos featuring hardcore pornography and orgies.

"I just want to celebrate Labor Day by having a man impregnate me," he said in one of the posts on OnlyFans.

"I'm a judge," he wrote in January from a Twitter account where he frequently posted X-rated images and video, the report said.

His behaviour was taken very seriously by the NYC authorities.

"This city must have absolute faith in its courts at every level, and employing individuals like Locke in positions of legal authority only corrodes the people's trust in the professionalism and impartiality of our institutions," City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino told The Post. (with inputs from IANS)

