Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s wife Sudha was once attacked by a gold snatcher, this happened next

The incident is from Sudha Murty’s childhood, which sheds light on her remarkable courage.

In a revealing account from the biography 'An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy' by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, an incident from Sudha Murty’s childhood sheds light on her remarkable courage.

During her walk to school alone, Sudha Murty encountered a gold snatcher who attempted to steal her gold earrings. Rather than fearing him, she bravely confronted the snatcher. She only had an umbrella with her at that time and she fought back, confronting him for his actions. Later, the snatcher fled the scene, leaving Sudha unharmed.

The biography also delves into Sudha Murty's upbringing. Unlike many girls of her time, Sudha enjoyed freedom to do many things which were typically reserved for boys at that time. Her parents, far from traditional, encouraged her independence. They allowed her to travel alone on buses and supported her. She got the same kind of liberty from her parents which his brother had.

Moreover, Sudha’s father, RH Kulkarni, shattered societal taboos by openly discussing menstruation with Sudha and her sisters. He normalised the natural process, emphasising that it was a biological occurrence.

Additionally, Sudha’s desire to defy gender norms by cutting her hair short and wearing pants—a departure from the traditional expectations placed on girls—was met with acceptance and support by her family. Despite societal pressures, Sudha was empowered to express herself truly because of her parents' progressive mindset.

The biography unveils not only Sudha Murty’s courageous encounter but also the kind of environment that fostered her independence. Through her upbringing, Sudha learned to confront challenges and embrace her individuality, shaping her into the inspiring figure she is today.