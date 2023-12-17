Headlines

BTech from BITS Pilani, MBA from IIM, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer

Delhi shivers as minimum temperature hits 7 degrees, AQI continues to be ‘very poor’

Influencer's viral dance on train platform lands her in trouble as it prompts police action, watch

Animal box office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer continues to roar, crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide

PM Modi to inaugurate Varanasi's 2nd Vande Bharat Express, Tamil Sangamam during 2-day visit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BTech from BITS Pilani, MBA from IIM, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer

Delhi shivers as minimum temperature hits 7 degrees, AQI continues to be ‘very poor’

Influencer's viral dance on train platform lands her in trouble as it prompts police action, watch

9 times R. Madhavan inspired us with motivational messages

Foreign players to captain multiple IPL teams

Superfoods for muscle gain, strength and recovery

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Animal box office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer continues to roar, crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide

Dunki advance booking takes thunderous start, Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 1 crore in just five hours

India’s richest TV actress ran away from home at 7, worked in call center, Bollywood debut flopped, now earns…

HomeViral

Viral

Influencer's viral dance on train platform lands her in trouble as it prompts police action, watch

A viral video of a blogger dancing on a train platform has landed her in trouble with authorities.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 09:22 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a recent incident that stirred up controversy on social media, a woman found herself in trouble with the authorities after a video of her dancing on a train platform went wildly viral. The footage captured the moment when she leaped onto the platform from a stationary train, accidentally colliding with two passengers in the process. The incident prompted swift action from law enforcement, culminating in the blogger issuing a public apology on Instagram.

The video was initially shared by blogger Seema Kanojiya, who accompanied it with a caption expressing remorse for filming on a railway platform. In her post, she cautioned against creating videos or reels at railway stations and inside trains, citing the inconvenience caused to passengers and the legal implications of such actions. Kanojiya acknowledged her mistake and apologized for filming at the Andheri and CSMT railway platforms. Alongside the apology, she shared an additional video and image.

The supplementary clip featured Kanojiya addressing the camera alongside two police officers. In her statement, she acknowledged that, despite the video's viral success, she recognized the legal transgressions committed during the shoot.

Here is the video that landed the blogger in trouble with the authorities:

Railways and metro authorities nationwide have frequently taken to social media to remind the public to abstain from recording videos while using public transportation. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar who worked in over 100 films, went missing suddenly, is yet to be found, his wife is...

PM Modi to inaugurate Varanasi's 2nd Vande Bharat Express, Tamil Sangamam during 2-day visit

Bobby Deol says Shreyas Talpade’s heart stopped for 10 minutes, shares details about co-actor's heart attack

Watch: Aaradhya Bachchan looks adorable as she changes her hairstyle for school annual day, netizens say 'she is cute'

Delhi shivers as minimum temperature hits 7 degrees, AQI continues to be ‘very poor’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE