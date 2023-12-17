Influencer's viral dance on train platform lands her in trouble as it prompts police action, watch

A viral video of a blogger dancing on a train platform has landed her in trouble with authorities.

In a recent incident that stirred up controversy on social media, a woman found herself in trouble with the authorities after a video of her dancing on a train platform went wildly viral. The footage captured the moment when she leaped onto the platform from a stationary train, accidentally colliding with two passengers in the process. The incident prompted swift action from law enforcement, culminating in the blogger issuing a public apology on Instagram.

The video was initially shared by blogger Seema Kanojiya, who accompanied it with a caption expressing remorse for filming on a railway platform. In her post, she cautioned against creating videos or reels at railway stations and inside trains, citing the inconvenience caused to passengers and the legal implications of such actions. Kanojiya acknowledged her mistake and apologized for filming at the Andheri and CSMT railway platforms. Alongside the apology, she shared an additional video and image.

The supplementary clip featured Kanojiya addressing the camera alongside two police officers. In her statement, she acknowledged that, despite the video's viral success, she recognized the legal transgressions committed during the shoot.

Here is the video that landed the blogger in trouble with the authorities:

Railways and metro authorities nationwide have frequently taken to social media to remind the public to abstain from recording videos while using public transportation.