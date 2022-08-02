Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Go First car narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel of IndiGo plane, video goes viral

Delhi: In the video, the car can be seen just under the IndiGo aircraft. DGCA has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

Go First car narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel of IndiGo plane, video goes viral
Screengrab from the viral video

A Go First car stopped under the IndiGo aircraft VT-ITJ that was parked at Terminal T-2 IGI airport in Delhi on Tuesday. The car narrowly avoided collision with the plane's nose wheel.

The aircraft was a Delhi-Patna Indigo flight 6E-2022. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has now ordered an inquiry into the incident.

A senior DGCA official said, "On Tuesday early morning Indigo aircraft VT-ITJ was parked on stand no. 201 of Terminal T-2 at IGI airport. It was to operate Indigo flight 6E-2022 (Delhi - Patna). A Go Ground Maruti, Swift Dezire vehicle came close to this aircraft and stopped under the nose area of the aircraft."

The video of the incident has surfaced on social media in which the car can be seen just under the aircraft.

The plane was getting prepared to take off for Patna on Tuesday morning when the car belonging to Go First Airline went under it. The driver supposedly fell asleep. He is subjected to a breath analyser test to check if he had consumed alcohol and it was found to be negative.

"There was no damage to the aircraft or injury to any person. The driver has been subjected to Breath Analyser (BA) test for consumption of alcohol and it has been found to be negative." DGCA further said.

The aircraft departed as per the scheduled departure time. Further investigation is being carried out by DAS-NR.

(With inputs from ANI)

READVideo of twin sisters confusing chess legend Viswanathan Anand with a question goes viral

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Monkeypox in India: First suspected case of virus reported in Rajasthan, patient admitted to Jaipur hospital
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.