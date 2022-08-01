Search icon
Video of twin sisters confusing chess legend Viswanathan Anand with a question goes viral

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand has shared the video from the event which shows twin sisters 'confusing' question.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

Screengrab from the viral video

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand was recently left stumped by two young fans’ questions at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai.

The eight-year-old twin's sisters asked him a question on Chess which left him scrambling for an answer. This was because most people couldn’t really understand the question.

The chess legend also shared a video on Twitter wherein the kids can be seen deeply contemplating what to ask the Grandmaster.

The kids asked something about “distracting" the Chess pieces. Misunderstanding the question, Anand said, “I have no idea". “I try but they never get distracted," he added.

“I’m sorry but you can try and distract the opponents, but I don’t know how to distract the pieces," he further said. 

Watch the viral video here:

