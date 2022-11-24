Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Hindu girl Parvathy wins first prize for Quran recitation in Kerala's Kozhikode

A fourth-grade Hindu student from Kerala's Kozhikode won the first prize in the Quran recitation competition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

Hindu girl Parvathy wins first prize for Quran recitation in Kerala's Kozhikode
Screengrab

New Delhi: A fourth-grade Hindu student from Kerala's Kozhikode won the first prize in the Quran recitation competition. Parvathy, the student, flabbergasted everyone with her fluency in Arabic by winning first prize with an A grade. The Thodannur sub-district arts festival in Kozhikode hosted the Quran Recitation Competition.

Parvathy is from a Hindu family. She has a twin sister, Parvana, who also knows and commands the language well. Soon after winning the competition, she became the face of religious harmony when she began reciting The Quran, Islam's holy book, with the Arabic phrase "Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem," which translates to "In the name of Allah, The Most Gracious and The Most Merciful."

Parvathy's father, Nalish Bobby, works as an IT professional in Kozhikode, and her mother, Dina Prabha, teaches English. Her parents were the ones who thought learning a new language was valuable. They believed that encouraging their children to learn a language they did not understand would be beneficial.

READ: Alligator almost bites off man's hand in horrifying viral video, internet reacts

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Reliving Naman Ojha's career: Capped by India 4 times, how MS Dhoni's presence changed everything
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
With 193K followers on Instagram, Rachel Stuhlmann is considered as
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: 6 people lose eyesight in cataract operation in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.