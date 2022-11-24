Hindu girl Parvathy wins first prize for Quran recitation in Kerala's Kozhikode

Screengrab

New Delhi: A fourth-grade Hindu student from Kerala's Kozhikode won the first prize in the Quran recitation competition. Parvathy, the student, flabbergasted everyone with her fluency in Arabic by winning first prize with an A grade. The Thodannur sub-district arts festival in Kozhikode hosted the Quran Recitation Competition.

Parvathy is from a Hindu family. She has a twin sister, Parvana, who also knows and commands the language well. Soon after winning the competition, she became the face of religious harmony when she began reciting The Quran, Islam's holy book, with the Arabic phrase "Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem," which translates to "In the name of Allah, The Most Gracious and The Most Merciful."

Parvathy's father, Nalish Bobby, works as an IT professional in Kozhikode, and her mother, Dina Prabha, teaches English. Her parents were the ones who thought learning a new language was valuable. They believed that encouraging their children to learn a language they did not understand would be beneficial.

