Alligator almost bites off man's hand in horrifying viral video, internet reacts

Screengrab

New Delhi: Videos of people dealing with scary animals like it’s no big deal are usually incredible to watch. This clip, however, may leave you shuddering. The clip shows a huge and rather angry alligator trying to attack an old man. While the man manages to defend himself from the attack, the clip may leave feeling scared. The horrific video is shared on Reddit and it has garnered thousands of views till now.

The viral clip starts with an elderly man attempting to cover the alligator's eyes with a T-shirt. After a few seconds, he intended to take back his shirt. The man approached the gator cautiously, but it suddenly attacked him. As the man fell to the ground, the terrifying reptile almost chewed his hand off. "Never mess with a gator," reads the video caption.

Needless to mention, the clip went viral and netizens were also scared after watching it and expressed their opinions in the comments section. “That’s why I don’t like these reptiles, so unpredictable,” reacted an individual. “OMG this is so scary” commented another. “Got me a heart attack there, be careful! please , never ever attempt this stupid act again” posted a third. “Always keep your mind with you..this is not a way to deal with reptiles” wrote a fourth.