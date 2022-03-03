Groom angrily slaps bride during varmala ceremony - SHOCKING video has more than 2 million views

Wedding videos are all the rage on social media platforms right now. Every day several videos from wedding ceremonies go viral on social media which show the festivities, drama, dance that goes on during the ceremony. A new video is currently going viral on social media which shows the groom slapping the bride angrily in front of her family and friends.

In the video, the groom can be seen standing in front of the bride on the stage before the varmala ceremony. The groom goes ahead to feed sweets to the bride, however, after she refuses to eat it, the groom throws the sweet at her. The annoyed bride then throws the same sweet back at the groom which angers him so much that he starts brutally slapping the bride in front of the wedding guests and her family.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared on Facebook by a user named Ramsubhag Yadav. So far, the viral video has more than 2.5 million views and 23,000 likes on it. More than 1,500 people have also commented on the video and reacted to it. Many users found the video funny and posted laughing emojis, others took offense and clarified that the groom had no right to beat the bride up.

READ | Mother and son dance to Alia Bhatt's viral 'Dholida' song from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' - WATCH video

One user commented, "This is so bad. It looks funny but see the audacity of this “MAN” raising hand on the lady EVEN in front of her family.

This is what male supremacy is. This is sick! And laughing on it is sicker."