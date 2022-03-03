Mother and son dance to Alia Bhatt's viral 'Dholida' song from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' - WATCH video

It has been a long time since Alia Bhatt released the song from her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The peppy song is continually making the audiences hungry to make reels.

Notably, Bollywood films and their songs have a huge fanbase in India. Many Bollywood songs go viral and trend on social media platforms. One such video is currently going viral on Instagram in which a mother-son duo can be seen dancing to Alia Bhatt's 'Dholida'.

READ | 'Shaadi hai ya dushmani': Netizens can't get enough of bride-groom's VIRAL video as they throw garlands at each other

In the video, the mother and son can be seen recreating the signature steps from Alia Bhatt's popular song. While the mom can be seen dressed in a white saree, just like Alia in the film, her son can be seen dressed in a green kurta, black bottoms.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared on Instagram by an account named 'lohi_ravi'. It was captioned as saying, "In love with this song. With my son @kiishhannn."

So far, the video has more than 13,000 likes on it. Netizens have also commented on the video and praised the mother and son's dance moves. One user wrote, "keep up the energy mom," while another said, "superb."

READ | Watch: Pregnant woman dances to Alia Bhatt's VIRAL 'Dholida' song from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Notably, Ali Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S Hussain Zaidi.

The film premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, 2022, and was released in theatres on February 25, 2022.