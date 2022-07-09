Girl ditches groom’s name on wedding mehendi to get iconic paintings, watch viral video

Instagram(@anjalitapadiya)

Planning the wedding mehendi design is surely a challenging task for all the brides out there. Many of them spend hours on social media platforms just to spot the most unique and different mehendi design for their big day. From engagement to bidai, some brides like to get all moments of their love stories depicted in their mehendi. Traditionally, most women get their partner’s initials on their hands.

Recently, a bride named Anjali Tapadiya went viral on the internet for her unique mehendi design. Instead of the traditional method of getting the groon’s name on her wedding mehendi, Anjali chose some of her favourite artworks of iconic artists.

Anjali’s mehendi designs include Vincet Van Gogh’s Starry Night, Hokusai’s The Great Wave of Kanagawa, Keith Haring’s Graffiti, Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss, Pablo Picasso’s Femme Au Collier Jaune and Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam.

The beautiful mehendi was shared in an Instagram reel with the text, “Everyone asked me where I hid the groom’s name in my Mehendi. I did not. This is what I did instead”.

The viral video has already received 7,92,000 views on Instagram and more than 45.3K people have liked it.

As per the new bride, her husband has managed to identify all artworks. “Aaakarsh Tandon identified the art accurately. Love is strong with this one”, she said.

The new bride believes that this was a perfect way to battle the anxiety around wedding.

Watch the viral video here:

“Weddings can be anxiety-inducing. Especially if things aren’t in your control and are being orchestrated by the families. This is part of the many little things I did to calm myself down and add a touch of Anjali to each ceremony,” she added on the post.

The Indian Express quoted the mehendi artist – Kamal saying that this was the first time she has done such a unique customised design.

The mehendi artist added that he was aware that the bride needed customised henna for her wedding that involved paintings. He added that Anjali shared the painting references for henna on the wedding day and he made the whole design on the spot. He admitted that this type of henna with world-famous paintings was his first.