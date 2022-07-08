Mumbai strangers help man skip work by lying on his behalf, know full story

Chat snippet taken from Reddit

Popularly known as one of the most welcoming cities in India, Mumbai scores full points for being a friendly one too. A recent incident that has gone viral on the internet further confirms this belief.

A bunch of strangers recently came ahead to help a man skip work. Yes, you read it right! It started when an employee seeking a day off from work used the M-indicator app to ask help from random people.

Notably, the M-indicator application helps Mumbaikars to gather information about public transport in the city. The application has an interesting Train Chat feature that allows people to chat with fellow commuters. They can also get real-time updates about train timings and delays.

The smart employee used the Train Chat feature in a rather unique way. The man in question was worried about travelling to office amid heavy Mumbai rains and asked strangers on the app to lie on his behalf.

He wrote a message to other commuters stating, “Hey guys, I need to screen shot and send to my boss, please reply on this message that trains are not working after Goregaon”.

Following this, he sent a fake text saying, “Are trains working after Goregaon?”

Interestingly, many strangers came out to help this man in need. They showed solidarity by falsely messaging that the trains weren’t working after Goregaon.

The fake message did work as the employee later shared an update that his boss has approved his leave.

A screenshot of the interesting chat on M-indicator app has gone viral on Reddit after receiving more than 1,200 upvotes and lots of strange reactions.

While some people were amused to see so many others helping out a complete stranger in getting a leave from work, others were pondering if they could use similar tac tic to fool their boss.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall since July 4. The downpour halted various local trains, public transport and flights.