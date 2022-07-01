Instagram may turn every video post into a Reel, starts testing change

Instagram has revealed that it is testing a change which will turn video posts into Reel. As per a report by TechCrunch, selected users across the globe are currently experiencing this new style of feed and the company claims that the change is a part of plan to simplify video on the app. Known social media consultant Matt Navarra also shared a screenshot on Twitter that revealed that people who are part of the test are seeing an in-app message that reads “video posts are now shared as Reels".

The message indicates that if your account is public and you post a video that ends up being turned into a Reel, anyone can discover your Reel and use your original audio to create their Reel, the report said.

If your account is set to private, your Reel will only be visible to your followers, it added.

The message also noted that once you post a Reel, anyone can create a remix with your Reel if your account is public. However, you can prevent people from remixing your Reels in your account settings.

"We are testing this feature as part of our efforts to simplify and improve the video experience on Instagram," a spokesperson from Meta was quoted as saying in an email as per TechCrunch.

(with inputs from IANS)