Ghaziabad couple slapped with Rs 21,000 fine for PDA on moving bike, details inside

screengrab

New Delhi: In the age of social media, viral videos capturing public displays of affection (PDA) have become increasingly common. One particular video that has been making waves on the internet showcases a couple engaging in a PDA while riding a moving bike on NH9 near Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area.

The video, which has been widely shared across various social media platforms, depicts the couple in an intimate embrace while riding the bike. The woman is seen seated on the fuel tank, facing her partner, as they display their affection for each other during the ride. Unfortunately, their actions also highlight a blatant disregard for road safety, as neither of them is wearing helmets.

The video, captured by a passerby and subsequently shared online, caught the attention of the authorities. The Ghaziabad Traffic Police promptly responded to the tweet, confirming that appropriate penalties had been imposed. The bike rider was fined a total of Rs. 21,000 for multiple violations, including failure to wear a helmet, possessing a faulty number plate, breaching air pollution standards, and engaging in unauthorized racing and speed trials in a public space.

Ghaziabad police acknowledged the incident and stated, "Taking cognizance of the complaint received from Twitter, challan action was taken." They also shared a picture of the fine receipt, showcasing the Rs. 21,000 penalty imposed on the rider.

The incident sparked concern among the public, with many expressing the belief that such actions should be met with severe consequences. It is hoped that by imposing substantial penalties, individuals will think twice before engaging in dangerous stunts or disregarding road safety regulations.

This is not the first time such an incident has gone viral. In a similar occurrence back in May, a video surfaced featuring a man riding a scooter with a woman seated behind him. They too engaged in a similar stunt, with the woman hugging the man from behind and the man attempting to embrace her, all while riding on a busy road.

Instances like these serve as reminders of the importance of adhering to road safety rules and regulations. Public spaces, especially busy roads, demand responsible behavior to ensure the safety of all individuals involved. It is crucial for individuals to prioritize their safety and that of others, avoiding potentially hazardous activities that can lead to accidents or harm.