Food vendor makes apple-infused idlis, viral video makes internet nauseous

A recent Instagram video shared by @thegreatindianfoodie has stirred the online food community, showcasing a vendor's daring move to infuse apple slices into traditional idlis.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 08:01 AM IST

Idlis, the beloved comfort food adored for its timeless appeal, have sparked a frenzy with an unusual twist – apples. The unconventional pairing, showcased by a daring food vendor, has caused quite a stir among culinary enthusiasts.

The eyebrow-raising concoction surfaced on social media through an Instagram post by @thegreatindianfoodie. The video, shared on November 18, captured the process of integrating apple slices into the idli batter before steaming them to perfection. The finished product, adorned with additional apple slices, was served alongside the customary accompaniments of sambhar and three distinct chutneys.

Since its upload, the video has amassed over 5,000 likes and a flurry of comments, predominantly expressing disbelief and skepticism toward the fusion.

Among the responses, one commenter remarked, “People have become more mad.”

Another quipped, “An apple a day keeps the Doctor away, but this apple idli will keep us in the doctor’s bay.”

Comparisons to the contentious pineapple on pizza debate emerged, with a user drawing parallels, saying, “Feels like pineapple on pizza.”

The divisive combination elicited strong reactions, with a user expressing, “Deadly combination.”

The unconventional marriage of idlis and apples has ignited a wave of opinions, sparking a dialogue on the boundaries of culinary experimentation. 

